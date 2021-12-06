$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,808. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,421 shares of company stock worth $92,758,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.