$1.11 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.77. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

