$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 598,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 28.52%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

