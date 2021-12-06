10,308 Shares in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Humacyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

HUMA opened at $10.39 on Monday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

