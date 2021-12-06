108,107 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essex LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after buying an additional 290,092 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,775,000 after buying an additional 101,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.12 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

