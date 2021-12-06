1,099 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.80. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

