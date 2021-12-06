$11.41 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post $11.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Epizyme reported sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $36.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $43.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

EPZM stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

