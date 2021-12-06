112,715 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

