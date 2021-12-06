119,220 Shares in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Goodrich Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.1% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

