12,300 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

