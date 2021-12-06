128,953 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.45% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

