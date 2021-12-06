$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.