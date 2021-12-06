$15.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $15.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $16.13 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $65.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 180,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,888. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

