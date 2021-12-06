16,138 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

