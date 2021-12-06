1,854 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

