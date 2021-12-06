19,320 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. 158,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,615,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.