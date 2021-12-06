$195.66 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $195.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

ACEL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,575 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

