-$2.12 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.45) and the highest is ($0.94). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.