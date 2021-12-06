$2.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $13,030,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.