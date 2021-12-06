20,696 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.33. 9,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,461. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

