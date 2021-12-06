$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce sales of $21.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,749. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eGain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 22.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

