2,255 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 10.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.53. 5,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

