$29.18 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce $29.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATY. Roth Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:ATY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $203.14 million and a PE ratio of 18.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

