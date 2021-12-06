$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $455.82 on Monday. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

