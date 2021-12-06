$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

