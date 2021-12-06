$305.53 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $305.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $310.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $358.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. 1,155,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,232. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Umpqua by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

