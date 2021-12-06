36,653 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Essex LLC owned 0.37% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

