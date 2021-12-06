$41.65 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce $41.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,350. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

