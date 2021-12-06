4,300 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

