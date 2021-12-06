$481.27 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post sales of $481.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the highest is $487.70 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 715,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

