500 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.