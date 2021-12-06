$506.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will announce $506.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.78 million and the highest is $509.56 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Cano Health stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 56,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,677. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

