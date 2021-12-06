$562.39 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $562.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.90 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. 801,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

