$58.87 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce sales of $58.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.12 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of TRNO opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $19,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

