632 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BOK Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,935 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

