65 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,419.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

