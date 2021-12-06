74,127 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

