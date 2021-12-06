80,442 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,151,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

