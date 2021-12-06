$86.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $86.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.10 million and the highest is $90.20 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $370.50 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.85 on Monday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

