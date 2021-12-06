8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $916,718.83 and $6,733.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003291 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005704 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

