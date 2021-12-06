$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $96.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.95 million. EverQuote reported sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other EverQuote news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 157,467 shares of company stock worth $2,253,574 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVER opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

