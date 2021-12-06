AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $34.52. AAR shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 2,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get AAR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.