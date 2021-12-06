AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $34.52. AAR shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 2,895 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
