Aaron Tachibana Sells 4,184 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,253 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $21,351.12.

On Friday, September 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $576.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Personalis by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

