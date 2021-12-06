Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,538 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,851. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.32 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

