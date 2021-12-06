Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,800 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,324. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

