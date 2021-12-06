Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 437 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $35.11. 29,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

