Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 130,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

