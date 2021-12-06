Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.74. 2,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.11 and a 200 day moving average of $439.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

