Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $130.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

