AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.06

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 20140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

